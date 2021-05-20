Crimes Police look for criminal benefit in Katiska drug case in separate investigation: There are several suspects, and virtual currency in particular is of interest

The Helsinki District Court handed down the Katiska judgments in April, and the case is progressing, at least in part, to the Court of Appeal. Tracing of criminal proceeds began during the original investigation and is still ongoing.

With the Central Criminal Police an investigation is underway in which it seeks to trace the criminal proceeds of the original Katiska drug case. The suspect has several people in the case, whose activities were already investigated by the police during the initial drug investigation.

The police are interested in, among other things, assets in the form of virtual currency, but also other potential criminal proceeds.

Criminal Commissioner Jari Räty from the Central Criminal Police, confirms the HS’s information that an investigation into the criminal proceeds of the Katiska drug case is under way in the CPC.

Currently, assets specifically related to serious drug offenses are under investigation. Money laundering is not to be found in the items under investigation now, Räty says.

Already two Niko Ranta-ahoon related criminal case is currently pending in court.

In the original Katiska trial, Ranta-aho was recognized as the main factor in the league, or “Cobra,” and the court sentenced him to 11 years in prison as the second main factor in the case. This is one of the biggest drug cases of all time in the Helsinki District Court.

The original Katiska case is progressing, at least in part, to the Court of Appeal. In addition, prosecutors believe that Ranta-aho and a number of other suspects committed further felony drug crimes during the Katiska trial.

The recent charges of Ranta-aho and other suspects in the new drug case are scheduled to be heard in the courts in Helsinki at the end of May.

The original In the Katiska case, the court upheld just under EUR 1.8 million of the EUR 4 million seizure of bail imposed on Ranta-aho until the fine, compensation, compensation or confiscated amount had been paid or the amount had been forfeited.

In excess, the court ordered the forfeiture of the security deposit if the judgment became final.

The Katiska affair league had the opportunity to utilize, among other things, professional IT expertise in its various arrangements. One of the suspects in the drug case was a communications engineer.

The suspect belonged to the Finnish Cryptocurrency Association since 2012, and according to the police, the suspects also knew him by the name “ATK”. The man died in June last year.

Criminal Commissioner Räty will not comment on the details of the new pre-trial investigation, as the case is still under investigation.