Crimes Police leadership from HS’s investigation into human trafficking investigations: “Cases are serious and really nasty”

According to Police Inspector Timo Kilpeläinen, the HS report highlighted issues that “are by no means subject to a preliminary investigation”. The report addressed how poorly the police have investigated human trafficking and related crimes. Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo describes the cases described in the story as sad. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice will begin an investigation into the activities of the police.

Police Board police inspector Timo Kilpeläinen says the cases of police investigations into human trafficking and related crimes mentioned in the HS report are “serious and really nasty”.

“Although a lot has been invested in the fight against such crime, especially during this term of government, every such case raised is serious,” says Kilpeläinen.

“I appreciate the voice of the victims.”

Kilpeläinen does not want to take a position on individual cases in the case because he does not know all the facts of the cases. However, he says that at a general level, the case raised issues that “are by no means subject to a preliminary investigation”. He is referring, for example, to the fact that criminal reports are not registered for investigation requests or are recorded with a long delay.

“It is the duty of the police to investigate these matters, as required by the Preliminary Investigation Act. We need to get the competence and the quality of the investigation to the level it should be in Finland. ”

In addition, Kilpeläinen raises the cases discussed in the case, in which the police have interpreted clear cases of exploitation as civil payroll disputes.

“On a general level, they describe that there may still be some kind of skills shortage in these matters and the stuff being investigated is demanding.”

Kilpeläinen says he is concerned if lawyers assisting victims of human trafficking have the impression that the police or the prosecutor are taking on the role of judge. This means that in criminal cases, the evidence is rarely completely inconsistent, but when conflicting evidence is passed on for other offenses, the investigation is often closed or prosecuted for exploitation offenses.

“It is by no means in line with the Finnish legal system to take on such a role.”

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) describes the cases mentioned in the HS report as sad.­

“Trafficking in human beings is a shocking crime and it is important that it is also brought into the public debate. We still have work to do in the fight against human trafficking, although much has already been done. ”

Ohisalo says that when the government took office, there were only individual officials in the police “on this serious and investigatively difficult criminal phenomenon”. Since the beginning of this year, a nationwide human trafficking group has been operating in the police. However, the majority of investigations still take place in the local police.

In addition, the police have provided training to identify the phenomenon and sought to improve collaboration between investigators.

Ohisalo says that he considers it important that the matter is addressed on a broad front, not just in the administrative sector of the Ministry of the Interior. He refers to the work of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy to combat labor exploitation, the anti-trafficking action program implemented under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice, and the law on victim assistance being prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“It is also important for people in need that the victim assistance system has established itself. It helps to find the right services. Of course, the efficiency of all operations is also affected by resources now and in the future. ”

Trafficking in human beings and its local crimes are a challenging crime phenomenon for the police, as it is a serious hidden crime that often needs to be excavated. Police have invested in uncovering the exploitation, including through a nationwide human trafficking group.

However, Kilpeläinen says that he agrees with the expert of the Crime Victim Emergency Service interviewed. Pia Marttilan with the fact that the bottom of the police’s uncovering activities falls if the cases uncovered and reported to it are not investigated.

Kilpeläinen says he hopes that victims can complain about solutions that affect them if they feel that justice has not been done. The HS case highlighted that the police solution is often final, as in practice few victims are able to appeal decisions.

Kilpeläinen says that the police have invested in combating human trafficking, for example by training staff.

“We have taken significant steps, but results will only be available with a small delay. An extraordinary amount has been invested in this, for example through education, and certainly more could always be invested. ”

Kilpeläinen says that he believes that the cases dealt with in the HS case can also tell about prejudices against foreigners.

“There is certainly always room for improvement in attitudes and prejudices at the organizational and individual levels. Equality training has been provided for the entire police administration. We have had a compulsory online course focusing on foreign affairs for everyone, regardless of status, with its own section on human trafficking and its identification. ”

Kilpeläinen says that the low resources of the police are also inevitably reflected in the preliminary examinations. By this he means the quality of qualifications, ie how the police have time and are able to investigate cases, and that coping problems can have a negative effect on police attitudes. Of course, this should not be the case, Kilpeläinen says.

According to Kilpeläinen, the fight against human trafficking and similar exploitation is a matter for society as a whole, not just the police. The legislation affecting it and the services of victims must also be considered in combating the phenomenon.

Kilpeläinen says that he is in favor of the victim of human trafficking being better able to get the help he or she needs, regardless of the beginning, progress or outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice In an interview with HS, Puumalainen stated that the authorities still seem to have a narrow understanding of what exploitation like human trafficking can be.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki interviewed in an extensive article published by HS on Sunday Sakari Melander agrees. Melander estimates that there are hardly any other crimes against a person in the Finnish Penal Code, the characteristics of which are thus poorly understood by the authorities.

“It seems that really often human trafficking or similar exploitation is thought of as taking a victim’s passport, keeping him or her in some container and forcing him or her into prostitution,” he says.

“The cases in the case seem to indicate that trafficking in human beings and its related crimes as a phenomenon, as well as its scale, are still not recognized.”

In reality, the phenomenon involves a wide variety of different situations, and exploitation is often more subtle than in stereotypical imaginations.

This has been highlighted not only in the preliminary work of the law, but also, for example, in the final judgments handed down on trafficking in human beings and related crimes. Melander notes that while there are not very many convictions, there are still. The case law should be binding on prosecutors and the police. For some reason, however, the interpretation confirmed in the courts doesn’t always seem to filter down, Melander says.

“The majority of the cases in this study justify the need to raise awareness of human trafficking among the various actors in the criminal process in many ways. It is surprising that decisions are based on guidelines that are quite clearly inconsistent with the case law. ‘

Melander will work with his working group to conduct a scientific study on the matter at the request of the Government. The study is due to be completed next year.

Melanderin it is estimated that the narrow perception of exploitation is clearly reflected in the police’s handling of the cases mentioned in the HS case. She cites as one example the case of a Thai woman who reported on forced labor. Melander finds the police’s argument that not even a preliminary investigation was opened in the case very problematic.

“No one has been consulted here and it seems that the matter has not been clarified at all. The point here is that human trafficking is thought to be something else. It is not understood that that article genuinely bends, holds and is intended to cover quite a wide range of acts. ”

Another example is the case of a woman fleeing forced marriage. Police refused to investigate the matter as human trafficking.

“Here, too, there is probably some stereotypical perception of what human trafficking is like. It is thought that if it is a situation within the family, it cannot be human trafficking. But if we look at the penal code and the jurisprudence, then yes we can. For example, in this case, there seem to be many elements that fit the character set, ”Melander says.

“It is certainly the case that in these situations of intimate partner violence, one cannot even think of a possible dimension of human trafficking. In this case, we should certainly have gone to investigate human trafficking. ”

Melander also points out that, in addition to trafficking in human beings and related crimes such as aggravated rape and similar forms of employment discrimination, the law criminalises coercion, which is a very transparent article. It’s not that the crime has to be found somewhere, Melander emphasizes.

“But that the purpose of the criminal justice system is to provide legal protection to victims of crime. And then it is better for everyone that potential crimes are properly investigated. ”

It is the duty of the police to assess ex officio what all the crimes the case could be. However, in many cases of the HS investigation, the police have not even taken a position on any crime other than human trafficking when concluding the investigation.

This was the case, for example, with an unpaid Ukrainian builder. When HS asked the director of the case how the related crimes of trafficking had been assessed in the case, the director replied that only the trafficking was mentioned in the request for investigation.

This is also not the case. The Victims of Trafficking Assistance Scheme had made a request for an investigation explicitly asking the police to investigate, whether the man has been the victim of human trafficking, rape discrimination, (gross) rape or any other crime.