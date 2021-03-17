Crimes Police investigate violence against protection dogs in southwestern Finland, seven people suspected

The matter is also being investigated in Eastern Uusimaa, where the investigation is so early that it will not be commented on.

For protection dogs Violence against the police in southwestern Finland is being investigated for seven people. Director of Investigation Mika Paaer says police are due to talk to the prosecutor soon about who should be suspected of the crime.

“A request for an investigation has been addressed to the police and individuals have been named. We are now assessing with the prosecutor whether the activity meets the characteristics of a crime, ”Paaer tells STT.

The suspected crime is currently an animal welfare offense. Paaer says that activities against dogs are assessed using, among other things, expert opinions. He does not comment on whether all seven are dog owners or whether there are trainers or other people among them.

Justice for animals In February, the organization published secret videos revealing that guard dogs are trained in Finland by violent methods, such as kicking, hitting and strangling.

According to the videos, electric and spike straps are also used in the training. The use of spike straps is prohibited in Finland.

According to the organization, the violence has been used in trainings organized by the German Shepherd Dog Association and its Southwest Finland and Kotka subdivisions.

Eastern Uusimaa police suspect that some of the video and image material was filmed in its territory. The investigation in Eastern Uusimaa is still at such an early stage that, according to the Director of Investigation, no more detailed information can be provided.