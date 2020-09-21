Crimes Police do not launch a preliminary investigation into the arrest of a 17-year-old at a metro station – “There was no support for a racist motive”

In early July, a video circulated on social media in which HSL ticket inspectors and law enforcement officers were accused of beating a dark-skinned boy.

Helsinki the police department will not open a preliminary investigation into the arrest in July at the Rautatientori metro station, where HSL ticket inspectors and law enforcement officers were accused of unjustifiably beating a 17-year-old dark-skinned boy.

According to information spread on social media in early July, ticket inspectors would have acted racistly in apprehending a dark-skinned boy traveling without a ticket. It was alleged that this was violently pushed to the ground in the situation, but a travel-free Caucasian boy in the same party would have been spared similar treatment.

HS also reported on the arrest in July: HSL ticket inspectors accused of racist treatment of dark-skinned boy on social media – police find out

Police received a request for an investigation into the case in July. Police say they obtained statements from ticket inspectors and law enforcement officers and looked at available surveillance camera recordings.

Preliminary study has now ended and the police see no need to suspect a crime.

“The preliminary investigation did not support the view expressed in the request for an investigation that the conduct of the ticket inspectors and law enforcement officers was unlawful, excessive or based on a racist motive,” the police statement said.

According to the police, the information provided by the surveillance cameras does not give reason to suspect that the use of force in the arrest was excessive.

“Ticket inspectors and law enforcement officers have a statutory right to use force under certain conditions and there is no reason to suspect that these conditions were not in place in this situation,” the police statement explains.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation also did not reveal any evidence that the use of force was due to skin color or other discrimination.