Crimes Police continue to investigate homicide in Laajasalo in October – two suspects released from pre-trial detention

Neighbors Police in October found a 35-year-old man dead in a private apartment in Laajasalo, Helsinki, in October.

Neighbors said there had been cries for help and the sound of a fight at 8.30am from the apartment. Police said the homicide happened at the time.

Helsinki police have been silent about the investigation of the crime. Last November police said they arrested three people on suspicion of murdering the man.

During the investigation, a total of three men and one woman have been imprisoned on suspicion of the act, says the director of the investigation of the case, the criminal inspector Jari Koski.

Since then, two of them have been released, and two men are currently in pre-trial detention on suspicion of murder. The contribution of all four to what happened is being investigated.

Correction 5.1.2022 at 17.24: Contrary to what was said in the previous version of the story, the Helsinki police have not made any new arrests.