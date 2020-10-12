Crimes Police: A group of boys tried to rob two 15-year-olds, one of the victims was stabbed – there were a couple of hundred young people in the Alpine Park at the time of the incident

According to police, there were an estimated two hundred young people at the scene.

About a group of ten boys attacked two 15-year-old boys on Saturday evening at Alppipuisto in Alppiharju, Helsinki. According to the Helsinki police, the boys who had been victims had just arrived in the park after 9 pm. About two hundred young people were present at the time of the incident.

The purpose of the boys was to rob property of the victims, according to police.

“One of the boys was beaten in the situation with a knife,” reports the director of investigation, the crime commissioner Marko Forss in the bulletin.

15 years old however, the boys escaped and no property was taken from them. Therefore, the police are investigating the case as a suspected robbery attempt. The boy beaten with a knife has received treatment for his injuries and has already returned home from the hospital.

The victims described the suspects as boys of about 15 to 18 years of age with an immigrant background, wearing dark clothes and most with a hood on. The suspects spoke Finnish, they said, but with an accent.

Police asks people who have seen or are otherwise aware of the suspected crime to contact the Helsinki Police Youth Group: by e-mail [email protected] or by phone 029 547 1200