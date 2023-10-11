Crimes | Poju, who commented on the rape sentence, apologized to JYP, not to the woman he insulted

Poju commented on the uproar he caused on Instagram.

About hockey the artist Poju, known for his songs, defended a hockey player convicted of rape Severi from Lahti on Instagram.

The boy lived Pasi Heinonen in his update characterized the victim of the crime with a low-style expression and accused JYP, represented by Lahtinen, of rejecting the player.

The comments of Poju, who created the Poika saunoo hit, caused a big uproar on X (formerly Twitter). Several X users updated Poju’s very top line.

On Wednesday in the evening, Poju published a new update in the story section of Instagram. He apologized to JYP and also defended Lahti, who was sentenced on Tuesday in the Päijät-Häme district court to two years in prison for rape. The judgment is not yet final.

“I apologize JYP if I branded you with my comments, but at the same time I defended a beaten man who has not been beaten yet,” Poju wrote.

“I have a temperamental nature and I say before I think. I’ve received hate mail, but it doesn’t bother me, I live by feeling in music as well as in sports.”

In his publication, Heinonen did not apologize to the woman he insulted.

Boy Whoops is JYP’s goal song.

I’m in Lahti employer JYP announced on Tuesday that they will shelve the player until further notice. Lahtinen, who grew up with Pelicans, moved to JYP in 2020. He has represented the club in 154 league matches and scored 22+56=78 power points.