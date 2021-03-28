Crimes Online fraud, drunk driving and drastic speeding increased significantly last year

According to the police, it is worth taking care of those close to you in the areas of traffic safety and scams.

Corona year 2020 significantly increased the number of online frauds, drug addiction and really severe speeding that came to the attention of the police, the Police Stop! Campaign is reported.

Speeding in excess of the speed limit by more than 50 kilometers per hour increased by about 40 per cent. Part of the reason for this, according to police, is a significant reduction in traffic volumes due to the corona epidemic.

“This posed challenges for the police because you had more space. Some young people in particular, ie male drivers under the age of 25, behaved in a life-threatening way, ”the Chief Police Inspector Hannu Kautto The police board says in a press release.

There was also a large increase in drunk driving, which increased by about a third compared to 2019.

Drunk driving of all types increased by a total of ten per cent, despite police abandoning large blowing raids due to the corona epidemic. In total, more than 20,000 drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs, which is about two thousand more than in the previous year.

“The trend is worrying, and one of the priorities for traffic control in 2021 is serious traffic safety hazards and drunk driving,” says Kautto.

He urges loved ones and friends to pay attention to who the young person is boarding.

“A weekend of intoxicated guys on a ride and an inexperienced and pressure-sensitive young driver is a combination of risks. Discuss these things with your child, whether he is a driver or a rider, ”Kautto reminds.

Network fraud increased by about 30%. Police Inspector Tuomas Pöyhönen According to him, the methods of committing online fraud have developed, and efforts are being made to disguise them as similar to legal activities, for example by creating genuine-looking websites in Finnish. Contacts are made in Finnish from Finnish telephone numbers.

Pöyhönen also says in the press release that it is difficult to reach older people in particular so that they could be warned about fraud.

“It is important that different parties work together. In addition, each of us should take care of our loved ones and those we know and tell them about today’s criminals and the places where they can be scammed, ”he says.