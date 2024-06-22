Crimes | One person was stabbed in Helsinki’s Tapulikaupungi on Midsummer’s Eve

Crimes|The police are investigating the case as attempted murder.

Helsinki A stabbing took place in Tapulikaupunki late at night on Midsummer’s Eve, says the Helsinki police.

The stabbing happened at eleven o’clock on Kämnerintie. The police are initially investigating the case as attempted murder.

The victim was transported to hospital. The investigation is still at an early stage, and the police are not yet giving any further information on the matter.