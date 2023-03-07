Crimes | One Mexican killed and four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

The abduction took place in the northeastern Mexican border town of Matamoros.

One a Mexican has died and four Americans have been kidnapped in the Mexican border town of Matamoros, the news agency Reuters reports.

Three American men and one woman had traveled to the city to buy medicine. They were abducted by unknown gunmen shortly after their car crossed the Mexican border. The kidnappers shot at the American car, transferred them to another vehicle and fled the scene.

A Mexican bystander is said to have died during the abduction.

“I believe that the situation will be resolved soon, I hope so,” said the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador at a press conference on Monday.

The Mexican security authorities are cooperating with the US Federal Police (FBI), according to the president. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for the release of the US nationals and the arrest of the culprits.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reported that the US State Department and the Homeland Security Agency are in contact with Mexican authorities. The US State Department has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Matamoros in part due to the threat of kidnapping.