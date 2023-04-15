Crimes of treason | The suspects mapped Finland’s tunnel network – This is known about them

Two 45-year-old men and a 37-year-old woman are suspected of revealing a security secret. All three were candidates in the spring parliamentary elections, and have produced content for YouTube, among others.

14.4. 15:36 | Updated 14.4. 22:15

There are suspects Marko Heikki Vapa45, Mikko Antero Vapa45, and Anne Maria Oikarinen, 37. HS tells the names of the suspects already at this stage, because the case is exceptional, among other things, because of the seriousness of the suspected crime and because all the suspects were candidates in the parliamentary elections. The Oulu district court imprisoned them on Friday.

The focus of the criminal suspicion is information published on social media, which is suspected to be kept secret.

The police suspect that the suspects have collected and published information on social media platforms that is classified as confidential.

The suspected crime did not take place in connection with official activities, but all three are Finnish civilians.

Suspected the men are brothers who live in Northern Finland. Oikarinen and Mikko Vapa, on the other hand, are a couple based on the information found online.

All three were candidates in the spring parliamentary elections, but none of them was elected. Mikko Vapa and Oikarinen were candidates from the Crystal Party, Marko Vapa was a candidate from the ranks of the Power belongs to the people party (VKK).

In his introductions found online, the VKK candidate talks about his sports background, among other things, and describes himself as an entrepreneur with a master’s degree in exercise science. In the election machine, the man has mentioned that he is interested in “world politics” and that his vision includes, among other things, “cancelling the NATO application and leaving the EU”.

The man who was a candidate for the Kristall party says online that his education is a master’s degree in philosophy of information technology and also that he is an entrepreneur by profession. In Vaalikone, he has mentioned his interests as “politics and conspiracies”.

According to what he said online, he would be an intelligence officer by military training.

The men unsuccessfully ran for parliament in the 2019 and 2015 elections as well. In 2019, they were candidates of the Seven Star Movement and in 2015, candidates of the Independence Party.

Oikarinen says online that he is a civil engineer and that he also hosts a YouTube channel, in his view, as an alternative to the mainstream media.

All three suspects have produced content for at least the video service YouTube in recent years. In particular, the brothers have also been active elsewhere on social media.

Both men have shared theories and views related to world politics, tunnels and conspiracy theories on their social media channels. Men have also appeared in the same videos, for example a docent known to be pro-Putin by Johan Bäckman with.

The brothers seem to have been interested, among other things, in a special conspiracy theory known as tunnel warfare, which has included very colorful and hard-to-believable claims.

In Bäckman’s video, they claim, among other things, that Puolustusvoimat maintains the tunnel network covering the country in Finland. The brothers also maintain a map of what they assume is Finland’s tunnel network.

Director of investigations has not specified what information the suspicions are about and in which social media services it has been published.

According to the police’s suspicions, the nature of the published information is such that it could cause serious harm to Finland’s security of supply, national defense and security.

“The information has been publicly available. Visibility has not been limited to a certain group in any way,” investigation director Nurmenniemi told HS on Friday.

It has already been publicly reported that the Central Criminal Police’s Oulu unit is investigating a suspected treason crime, which is being investigated as a disclosure of a security secret. The Central Criminal Police has previously not publicly commented on the investigation in any way.

Criminal law According to the Act, one can be guilty of revealing a security secret, among other things, by unlawfully publishing information that must be kept secret due to Finland’s external security or whose disclosure could cause serious damage to Finland’s national defense, security, foreign relations or the national economy.

In principle, the penalty for revealing a security secret is always imprisonment. The punishment range is from four months to four years.

HS reached the suspects’ legal assistants before the detention hearings, but they did not comment on the criminal suspicions. A person representing the 37-year-old woman said she denies the allegation.

The police are now continuing the preliminary investigation by, among other things, questioning the suspects.

Correction 14.4. 5:35 p.m.: Photo of the Oulu district court building removed from the news. The court no longer operates in that building.