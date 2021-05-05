Came back David Cronenberg to its origins? The filmmaker will shoot his new feature film starting in August, again with Viggo Mortensen as the protagonist. It is titled ‘Crimes of the Future’ and it is speculated that it is a remake of one of his first medium-length films in 1970, although nothing has been confirmed yet. The primitive ‘Crimes of the Future’ combined dark humor and science fiction in a story that followed Tripod, the director of a dermatology clinic called House of Skin, who is searching for his mentor, the mad dermatologist Antoine Rouge. It has disappeared after a catastrophic plague resulting from cosmetic products, which has killed the entire population of sexually mature women. Tripod joins a succession of organizations including Metaphysical Import-Export and Oceanic Podiatry Group, and meets various individuals and groups of men who are trying to adapt to a ‘de-feminized’ world. A man parodies childbirth by continually growing new organs that are removed from his body. Eventually, Tripod comes across a group of pedophiles holding a 5-year-old girl and urging him to mate with her. Feel the presence of Antoine Rouge.

According to Viggo Mortensen, the script for this new film was written “a long time ago. Now Cronenberg has perfected it and wants to shoot it. ‘ Mortensen himself has explained: “Perhaps the story goes back a bit to his origins as a director. It’s almost like a weird film noir story. It’s disturbing and good, I think. But from the beginning, he has obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director. ‘ For Mortensen this film will be the fourth that he interprets under Cronenberg, after ‘A history of violence’, ‘Eastern Promises’ and ‘A dangerous method’. Along with the actor, the cast will be completed by Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Scott Speedman, Lihi Kornowski, Don McKellar and Welket Bungué.

This new ‘Crimes of the Future’ was initially announced as a co-production between Canada and Greece, the country where most of the film will take place, although now other countries are being sought to join the project. If it is known that the film will be shot from August to early September, it is Greek locations such as the Iris Film Theater, the Arcadia of Anatolia. and the port of Piraeus in the Attica region. The reason is that Greece has a co-production treaty with Canada and offers cash discounts and tax breaks for international productions. Cronenberg has referred to this project as “film noir, body transformations and disturbing spectacles.”

David Cronenberg, 68, who was awarded the tribute award at the last Sitges Festival, which he thanked live by videoconference, had paused in his career as a director since his last feature film, ‘Maps to the Stars’, 2014, which premiered at Cannes and won the best actress award for Julianne Moore. In 2014, he also published his first novel, a macabre tale of technological horror called ‘Consumed’, which he tried to adapt into a movie or series, but which he could not lift the project, at least for now. He has also done small performances on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and Viggo Mortensen’s recent directorial debut ‘Falling’, while his son Brandon Cronenberg follows in his footsteps, as last year he directed ‘Possessor Uncut’, a thriller. ultraviolent that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and then went through Sitges where it won the two main awards, those for best film and best director.