





The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) unanimously decided this Wednesday, 10th, that investigations into the “May Crimes” of 2006 should be transferred to the Federal Police. The “incident of displacement of jurisdiction” also passes judgments on the episode known as the “Bristol Park Massacre” to the Federal Court, in what they considered a “historical reparation”.

On May 14, 2006, five men were murdered in Parque Bristol, in São Paulo, after being shot by hooded people. The criminals were supposed to be public security agents of the State, who would have acted in retaliation for attacks by the Primeira Comando da Capital (PCC).

In 2016, the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, had already requested the federalization of the case. In the petition, he claimed that there had been a change in the crime scene and suggesting a form of action similar to a series of other murders that had been taking place in the state by death squads composed of military police.

The confrontation between the PCC and São Paulo public security agents generated a wave of murders. The number of deaths to date has not been fully accounted for.

At the time, the Civil Police of São Paulo launched investigations to determine the facts, but concluded that there was not enough evidence of authorship, forwarding the case to the State Public Ministry, which asked for the case to be closed. The Attorney General’s Office claimed that the police investigation of the case was “prematurely interrupted.”

On Wednesday, the STJ collegiate alleged, among other reasons, that the transfer of jurisdiction from the state justice to the federal sphere is necessary due to the indications of serious violation of human rights and the risk of non-compliance, by Brazil, with international treaties signed cross country.

Through social networks, the official profile of the Federal Public Ministry pointed out that the families of the victims of the Bristol Park Massacre “remain unanswered and no one has been held criminally responsible for the case”. During this Wednesday’s session, the deputy attorney general of the Republic Ela Wiecko defended the reopening of the case, which is now also under the responsibility of the MPF.







