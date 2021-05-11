Crimes Nummela homicide suspect arrested, victim’s spouse suspected of murder

One person is suspected of murder.

Western Uusimaa the district court has arrested a person suspected of a homicide in Nummela in May. He is suspected of murder, police say in a statement.

On May 6, a homicide took place in Vihti’s Nummela. Police at the time said in a statementthat the suspected homicide took place in the family circle, and the suspect was apprehended after the incident.

Now police confirm that the victim was now the spouse of the arrested suspect. The family had moved to Nummela earlier this year.

“The suspect in the crime has been heard during the pre-trial investigation, but the hearing has not provided information about the act itself, the manner of doing it or its motives. In addition to the suspect, we have also heard several witnesses, ”says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime. Rauli Salonen.

Police do not suspect other people involved in the act.