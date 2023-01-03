Crimes | Nude photos intended for a boyfriend ended up in the hands of a hacker – A man from Porilais secretly copied tens of thousands of private files

The hacker from Pori got his hands on, among other things, women’s bikini and nude photos, videos and voice messages.

You know The person who hijacked my photos and messages, where do I live? Is someone following me? Those were the first thoughts that popped into my head.

What worried the police the most when contacting them was whether there were pictures of the woman’s child among the pictures captured by the hacker. The child was under school age in the photos.