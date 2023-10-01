Crimes | MTV: A record number of child prisoners in Finnish prisons this year

In Finland, minors are sent to prison only for serious crimes, such as robbery and murder.

In prisons during the current year there has been a record number of minors either as remand prisoners or serving a sentence, said MTV news in his news published on Saturday.

54 young people between the ages of 15 and 17 have been in Finnish prisons so far this year, which is more than ever before, according to MTV.

In the story, it is said that the number of child prisoners has doubled in ten years. The steepest growth has been in the last four years.

Minors go to prison in Finland only for serious crimes. Director General of the Criminal Sanctions Institute Anna Arola-Järvi tells MTV that the most typical crimes committed by juvenile prisoners are robberies and murders.

According to Arola-Järve, there are currently 16 juvenile prisoners in prisons, of which ten are in pretrial detention and six are serving prison sentences.