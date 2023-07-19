Crimes | “Motorcycle rental” revealed to be a weapons factory – Photos show the basement where weapons were produced

The man who printed 3D weapons was given a sentence of one year and four months in the district court of Pirkanmaa. The pictures show what the weapons factory was like in the rented space in Tampere.
Jenna Keto-Tokoi Aamulehti
in Tampere The sentence of the man who made weapons with a 3d printer will have the force of law. The district court of Pirkanmaa reports that neither the main perpetrator of the case nor the prosecutor, who received a verdict for the arms factory, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the verdict within the deadline.
#Crimes #Motorcycle #rental #revealed #weapons #factory #Photos #show #basement #weapons #produced
Leave a Reply