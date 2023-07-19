Wednesday, July 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | “Motorcycle rental” revealed to be a weapons factory – Photos show the basement where weapons were produced

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Crimes | “Motorcycle rental” revealed to be a weapons factory – Photos show the basement where weapons were produced

The man who printed 3D weapons was given a sentence of one year and four months in the district court of Pirkanmaa. The pictures show what the weapons factory was like in the rented space in Tampere.

The workbenches of the workshop had tools and accessories for working on weapons. Picture: Customs

Jenna Keto-Tokoi Aamulehti

in Tampere The sentence of the man who made weapons with a 3d printer will have the force of law. The district court of Pirkanmaa reports that neither the main perpetrator of the case nor the prosecutor, who received a verdict for the arms factory, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the verdict within the deadline.

#Crimes #Motorcycle #rental #revealed #weapons #factory #Photos #show #basement #weapons #produced

See also  Radio maker 'with an intoxicating voice' and Fluxus artist Willem de Ridder passed away
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘The rise of populism constitutes a risk for democracy’: Von der Leyen

'The rise of populism constitutes a risk for democracy': Von der Leyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result