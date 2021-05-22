Crimes More than 200 mass shootings in the United States this year – researchers say massacres could boost arms sales, but arms connection to violence is uncertain

Arms sales often increase after mass shootings because opponents of weapons are feared to tighten gun laws.

Of the year from the beginning to this week, more than 16,700 people had died and more than 13,900 wounded in the United States as a result of firearms violence, according to the Gun Violence Archives (GVA), which monitors firearms violence. monitoring.

There had been 216 mass shootings and 13 mass killings. For mass shootings, the GVA defines a shooting in which at least four people have been injured or killed, with the exception of the shooter.

The U.S. Federal Police, for its part, does not have a direct definition of mass shootings, but it does provide a definition of mass murder. According to this definition, at least four people, with the exception of the perpetrator, have been killed as a result of a bloodbath. Massacre can also mean nothing more than shooting.

According to GVA statistics, the previous massacre took place on May 9 in Colorado. The man shot dead six people and himself.

The readings have also been high during the Korona period. In 2020, there were 610 mass shootings and 21 massacres in the United States. In the previous year, the corresponding figures were 417 and 31.

American research institute and think tank RAND Corporation senior researcher in behavioral science Andrew Morralin according to the United States, there are an exceptional number of mass shootings compared to the rest of the world.

“I don’t have precise information on the matter, but I think we’re internationally out of scale. There are different types of mass shootings and we have them all, ”Morral tells STT.

In addition, according to Morral, there is one specific type of mass shooting in the United States that is hardly heard outside the country’s borders. It is a mass shooting in a public place with the sole aim of killing as many people as possible.

“I mean these weird cases where someone just starts shooting in a public space. Not because he knows who to shoot, but because he wants to kill people, ”Morral says.

The majority of U.S. gun violence, according to Morral, is tied to small arms. More than the number of weapons, the number of cases of violence can be influenced by the quality of the weapons.

Vermont, Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska, for example, have a lot of guns, but gun owners have largely long guns that may be for hunting, for example. There are a lot of suicides in these states, but not so many killings.

In Finland, too, the stockpile is also largely intended for hunting use, and gun owners mainly possess long guns.

University of Turku Professor of North American Studies Benita Heiskasen according to the aftermath of the mass shootings, it is always thought that opponents of guns will drive through Congress through restrictions. This fear will lead to an increase in sales of firearms.

“So that’s when the arms trade is rushed before the Liberals start to make some restrictions on the right to buy weapons.”

Morral also reports clear jumps in arms sales every time after mass shootings. According to him, arms sales also increased significantly during the interest rate crisis and in January this year.

The latter is possibly due to the events of the Epiphany. The president who spent the last moments of his term at the time Donald Trumpin supporters attacked the U.S. House of Congress and the events that led to the deaths were described as rebellion.

However, according to the researcher, it should be noted that good statistics on purchase transactions are not publicly available. Indeed, sales jumps are usually measured based on the number of background checks.

“We can only really say that the number of background checks has increased and we believe this also means that arms sales have increased,” he says.

RAND has conducted an extensive literature review in which its researchers have conducted studies looking at some aspect of restrictions or weapons and drew conclusions from it on the basis of scientific evidence of the effects of various restrictions on, for example, firearms violence or suicide.

In the United States, one of the longest-studied topics has been the so-called concealed carry laws, which allow an individual to carry a gun in a public place if the gun is concealed.

According to the expert, there is some evidence that U.S. concealed carry laws would increase violence.

According to Morral, some researchers believe that the more people carry a gun, the safer the city’s streets are for everyone. Others have looked at the same material and interpreted it quite the opposite.

According to Morral, a huge amount of research has been done on this single topic, but the results are still unclear. RAND has also recently conducted its own research on the matter, based on which, however, Morral dares to assess there is limited evidence that concealed carry laws would increase violence.

Sturdy RAND, on the other hand, found evidence, based on its literature review, that so-called stand your ground laws would increase firearms. According to Morral, those laws exist in about 30 to 35 states.

In the United States, the law usually obliges a person to retreat if he or she encounters a violent confrontation or believes that the confrontation will become violent. The law requires retreat if it is possible to do so safely.

However, the Stand your ground law removes this obligation. According to Benita Heiskanen, according to the stand your ground law, a person has the right to shoot if he or she feels threatened.

“Less surprisingly, these laws have been associated with some level of increase in firearms killings,” RAND’s Morral sums up.

According to Heiskanen, the stand your ground laws were much on display for the black youth Trayvon Martinin in connection with the shooting that resulted in death in 2012. The man who shot Martin appealed to that law at the time. The man was eventually acquitted.

The Black Lives Matter, an anti-racism and police violence movement, was born as a result of a shooting that resulted in Martin’s death.

RANDin however, one of the most important conclusions from the study has been how little good research has been done on gun violence. The inadequacy of the research has been due, among other things, to the fact that the federal government has not supported the research for more than 20 years.

According to Morral, between 1996 and 2019, the federal government made no investments in firearms violence research.

“According to some estimates, there has been about four per cent of firearms violence research compared to research into other causes of death that kill similar numbers of people,” he says, referring to liver disease and sepsis, among other things.

However, the matter has changed recently in the United States, and in December 2019, the country’s Congress allocated funds for a firearms violence investigation.

“It’s a sign of change,” Morral predicts.