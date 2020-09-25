Crimes Millions received by fraudulent emails were laundered through Finnish companies, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction of the main perpetrator

Foreign companies were tricked into paying 4.3 million into the accounts of Finnish companies, from which money was passed on to foreign banks.

Vaasan on Friday, the Court of Appeal intensified the punishment of the main factor in a million-euro money laundering case.

The Ostrobothnian District Court had sentenced three men to probation and Timo Alexander Hedmanin, 54, two years and ten months in prison for aggravated money laundering. The Court of Appeal upheld Hedman’s sentence to three and a half years.

There were two different cases in which foreign companies were scammed with hacked e-mails to which the account numbers of Finnish companies had been changed. In this way, companies in Germany and Luxembourg were transferred a total of more than EUR 4.3 million to the accounts of Finnish companies, from which the money was further transferred to foreign bank accounts. The majority of the funds were later frozen and confiscated.

Men was not accused of hacking or cheating foreign companies. According to the prosecutor, the unidentified person had a need for a company through whose bank account funds obtained through crime could be transferred to foreign bank accounts. Therefore, the person contacted Hedman.

Hedman arranged for the other two defendants to nominally lead Finnish companies. The men gave the corporate online banking IDs to Hedman, who passed them on. In addition, the fourth defendant made his own bank account available for money transfers.

As a reward the men received some thousands or tens of thousands of euros. They claimed that they did not know the criminal origin of the money, but thought it was related to “international financial activities” or the transfer of betting and online casino fees from one country to another.

Both the district and appellate courts considered Hedman’s share to be higher than the other defendants.

“The acts have been the subject of very valuable property and the acts have been carried out systematically. Hedman’s act is very reprehensible in its type of crime. This is an international cross-border crime, the implementation of which has required quite large-scale arrangements, ”the Court of Appeal ruled in its judgment.