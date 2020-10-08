Crimes Millions of computers were not received from schools: two new charges were filed in the corruption department of the Helsinki Education Department

The new charges relate to suspected embezzlement in 2017.

Helsinki two new charges have been filed in the education agency’s embezzlement case on Thursday. Two people are charged with embezzlement in 2017.

Both have denied their guilt. At the same time, the prosecutor made seventeen non-prosecution decisions related to the same entity.

Education Agency former security manager Hannu Suoniemi was arrested in early 2017 on suspicion of aggravated fraud and aggravated abuse of office.

Based on his preliminary investigation, the police speculate that he and his assistants have, since 2006, ordered equipment that has not actually been delivered to schools but resold. The value of these until 2016 was estimated at nine million euros.

Jupakka swelled enormously and dozens of people were interrogated to find out.

In May, the prosecutor filed charges against Suoniemi with these criminal titles. Seven other people were also charged at the time. At the same time, it was reported that the current leadership of the education and training industry is not among the prosecuted.

The charges now brought are thus related to this same broad entity, but the time of the commission is later than in the previous charges.