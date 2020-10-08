Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes Millions of computers were not received from schools: two new charges were filed in the corruption department of the Helsinki Education Department

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 8, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The new charges relate to suspected embezzlement in 2017.

Helsinki two new charges have been filed in the education agency’s embezzlement case on Thursday. Two people are charged with embezzlement in 2017.

Both have denied their guilt. At the same time, the prosecutor made seventeen non-prosecution decisions related to the same entity.

Education Agency former security manager Hannu Suoniemi was arrested in early 2017 on suspicion of aggravated fraud and aggravated abuse of office.

Based on his preliminary investigation, the police speculate that he and his assistants have, since 2006, ordered equipment that has not actually been delivered to schools but resold. The value of these until 2016 was estimated at nine million euros.

Jupakka swelled enormously and dozens of people were interrogated to find out.

In May, the prosecutor filed charges against Suoniemi with these criminal titles. Seven other people were also charged at the time. At the same time, it was reported that the current leadership of the education and training industry is not among the prosecuted.

The charges now brought are thus related to this same broad entity, but the time of the commission is later than in the previous charges.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Zimbabwe is weaker than other teams, will try youth: Waqar Younis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In