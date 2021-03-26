Crimes Media: The accused of the murder of the Tampere Vasaratie are guilty of guilt, both for life

The bloodshed occurred in late January 2019.

Pirkanmaa According to the district court, the accused of the murder of the Tampere Vasaratie were guilty, ie they understood the consequences of their actions. They tell about it, among other things Morning paper and Yle. The district court ordered the previously accused to undergo a state of mind investigation.

Both those accused of murder and those accused of incitement to murder were sentenced to life imprisonment. The judgment was delivered orally at the hearing.

The bloodshed occurred in late January 2019. The man accused of incitement is the son of a murdered middle-aged man. According to the indictment, he promised a reward for murdering his father for the murder accused.

According to the district court, the convicted murderer killed a Tampere man with a knife. 40 puncture and incision wounds were found in the body.