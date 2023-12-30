Crimes | Maria Nordin may lose her bees

Maria Nordin's attorney raised the question of Nordin's 20,000 bees in HS. The legal scholar explains the next steps of the case.

Will lose sentenced to a ban on keeping animals social media influencer Maria Nordin 20,000 of their bees, if the district court verdict remains in force?

The question was raised on Thursday in HS to the fore Nordin's agent Kari Uoti. Based on the text of the judgment, there is at least an apparent place for surprise. The ban on keeping animals was given in the district court's judgment as applying to all animals, but the paragraph on forfeiture penalties only talks about cats.

Nordin plans to appeal the sentence he received in the district court, so it is not yet legally binding.

Docentcriminal law university lecturer Tarja Koskela The University of Eastern Finland considers the case completely clear. If the verdict is upheld, the ban will cover both bees and other animals.

“The ban on keeping animals has been imposed as a general rule, i.e. to apply to all animals. Such animals, which are kept by the subject of the ban at the time the ban is imposed, must be judged forfeited to the state based on Chapter 17, Section 23a of the Criminal Code,” he writes in his email reply.

“From the verdict, you get the impression that at the time of the verdict, Nordin did not have any animals other than the cat mentioned in the verdict. Although the forfeiture penalty has only affected the cat, it does not remove the fact that the ban on keeping animals applies to all animals,” continues Koskela.

“Nord is therefore not allowed to keep any animals during the ban on keeping animals, and if he does so, he commits an animal welfare violation.”

District court sentenced Nordin to a ban on keeping animals for two and a half years in his sentence on December 23, on the basis that he had not taken care of his pets at a veterinarian in June 2020, even if the animals needed treatment. It was a flea bite and a painful wound.

In the forfeiture sanctions, “a cat that is kept or owned when the decision to ban animals is issued, is judged to be forfeited to the state”. However, Nordin is given two months to sell or otherwise give the cat away.

If the verdict is upheld, the same marching order will probably also apply to all the other Nordin animals.

Due to the ban on keeping animals, Nordin would have to give up his bees in one way or another if he wanted to avoid breaking the law.

Alternative ways could be to sell or give away the bees vs. the county veterinarian Riku Pukonen The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (avi) interprets. Possibly, Nordin could also try to show that the bees are under someone else's care during the ban on keeping animals, Pukonen estimates.