Crimes Locating an interrupted emergency call took a bloody man – Police investigate homicide in Rekola, Vantaa

The battered man found by police died at the hospital.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating a suspected homicide in Rekola, Vantaa. The suspected homicide came to light last Thursday, October 1. A call came to the emergency center asking for an ambulance, police inform.

“The call was dropped or dropped, and it wasn’t clear from the call who needs an ambulance, why and where. The call was located in Rekola, to which the police were sent due to incomplete information “, Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Rauno Jämsä The police in Eastern Uusimaa report in a press release.

Police found a bloody man lying on the subject. There were suspected signs of violence in the man. The man was taken to Töölö Hospital after receiving first aid, where he died.

“Police suspect that the man has been subjected to severe external violence and the injuries that led to his death have come as a result of the assault,” Jämsä says in a statement.

Police has arrested on suspicion of the act a man of about 40 years of age who has since been imprisoned.

The case is being investigated under the criminal title of murder.