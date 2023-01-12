Crimes | Lehti: The well-known ransom-extorting league behind the British Post cyber attack

A cyber attack prevented mail from Britain to foreign countries.

Ransom money the ambitious extortionist league is behind the recent online attack on the British post office, wrote the British newspaper Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

The British Post, or Royal Mail, said on Wednesday that shipments from Britain to foreign countries cannot be sent due to a cyber attack.

According to the Telegraph, the well-known LockBit hacker group is behind the attack, which has previously carried out attacks against critical infrastructure and large companies. The group has demanded millions of pounds for the release of the information it had locked.

Since LockBit’s attacks first came to light in January 2020, the group is estimated to have had at least a thousand victims in the United States and other parts of the world. It is believed to have received tens of millions in ransom money from its victims.

According to the post office, the delivery systems that handle shipments arriving in Britain are working almost normally, but they may also experience slight delays.