Crimes | KRP: One of the suspects in the data breach of the parliament has been identified

Central Criminal Police (KRP) says that it has been able to identify one person who is suspected of breaking into the parliament's information systems.

KRP has investigated the cyber attack on the parliament in 2020–2021 as a gross espionage, a gross data breach and a gross violation of communications confidentiality.

The police have previously found out what connection the group called APT31 has to the act. KRP says that the connection has been confirmed and one suspect has been identified.

The APT31 cyber espionage group has previously been linked to the Chinese state.