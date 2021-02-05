Crimes Koskela manslaughter charged: Prosecutor demands punishment for murder of three minor sons

In addition, charges have been brought for pre-bloodshed assaults as well as robbery and incitement to robbery.

Prosecutor has completed an indictment for the December homicide in Koskela. Three 16-year-old boys at the time of the incident are charged with the murder of their peers.

In addition, allegations have been made of robbery, incitement to robbery and nine assaults involving the above-mentioned individuals. A fourth 16-year-old is also charged with the robbery.

The suspects have been remanded in custody for nearly two months.

The suspected murder took place on Friday, December 4, in the Koskela hospital area in Helsinki. The victim was found outside the country on Monday, December 7, without clothes on.

The police according to the preliminary investigation, the suspects bullied the victim for several weeks before the death. Police have described the bullying as sadistic violence, which the suspects have also videotaped.

“The interrogations have talked about punitive games, reasons have been found for the victim to be punished,” says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Marko Forss at the end of the preliminary investigation.

According to Forss, bullying has become more violent during the autumn.

At the time of the murder, it was already sadistic amusement at the expense of the victim. It eventually led to the death of the victim.

According to police, the victim has been defenseless in situations.

Previously this week, the police announced that they would begin a preliminary investigation into the actions of the authorities before the events of the Koskela murder.

Read more: Helsinki’s director of education about the murder of Koskela: “It is up to the police to decide whether everything possible has been done at school” – Preliminary investigation of the authorities’ actions begins

The report covers the activities of child protection and schools, ie the measures and their adequacy in connection with, among other things, the long-term bullying and several beatings of victims of crime who have survived the pre-trial investigation.

Proceedings concerning minors will begin in the Helsinki District Court on 17 February.