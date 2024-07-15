Crimes | Kamppi’s suspected stabber was arrested

Crimes|The arrest took place on Saturday in the Kamppi area.

Police has caught the suspect in the stabbing that happened on Tuesday, July 9, at Narinkkatori in Kamppi. The arrest took place on Saturday in the Kamppi area, confirms the head of the crime investigation Crista Granroth.

Previously it was reported that it was a dispute between two people. According to Granroth, in the coming weeks, efforts will be made to hear both sides and find out how the confrontation progressed.

The event at the time HS interviewed eyewitnesses, according to whom both the stabber and the victim were men. One eyewitness said that the stabber had a 20-centimeter knife in his hand, which he used to stab the victim in the middle body.

After the stabbing, the police searched for the suspect and the instrument in the nearby area.