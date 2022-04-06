Crimes IS: Former league hockey player Hannu Pikkarainen sentenced to two years in prison for rape

Pikkarainen and the victim were familiar to each other.

Former main series hockey player Hannu Pikkarainen was sentenced on Wednesday to two years’ imprisonment in the Helsinki District Court for rape. He spoke about it earlier on Wednesday, among other things Evening News.

The crime took place on June 14, 2020 in Helsinki.

“It has been established in the case that Pikkarainen had had sexual intercourse with the plaintiff, taking advantage of the fact that the plaintiff was unable to express or form his will due to his state of sleep and intoxication,” the public statement of the district court states.

According to the district court, the course of events was largely undisputed. The rape took place in the continuation of the festivities at the victim’s home after the victim had gone to bed to rest and fell asleep.

Pikkarainen and the victim were familiar to each other. Pikkarainen was ordered to compensate the victim for EUR 5,000 for the suffering and EUR 4,000 for the temporary inconvenience.

The verdict is not final.

A little bit, 38, the longest-running club in his career was the Helsinki IFK, where he already played as a junior and in the Finnish Championship League several times. He also played in the United States, Sweden and Germany, among others.

In his career that ended in 2018, Pikkarainen played three national matches in the euro tournament in the 2006–2007 season.