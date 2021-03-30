Crimes Individual suspicions of misuse in the use of corona subsidies, the krp’s money laundering clearing house suspects funds have ended up for people involved in organized crime

Grants of approximately EUR 100,000 are also the subject of suspected misuse. The doubts concern subsidies granted by the State Treasury, ELY centers and Business Finland.

30.3. 17:09

Central Criminal Police Last year, the (krp) Money Laundering Clearing House received a total of 216 money laundering reports related to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the phenomena observed was suspected misconduct related to Korona grants and subsidies.

According to the Krp, the aid may have been used for business or investment purposes in breach of the conditions for granting the aid. For example, grants have been withdrawn in cash and unjustifiably passed on to private individuals.

“It has emerged that the funds have been used contrary to the purpose of the grant or subsidy. In addition, there have been people with links to organized crime among the applicants, ”says the head of the clearing house to STT. Jaakko Christensen.

According to the Krp, the suspected misconduct concerns subsidies granted by the State Treasury, ELY centers and Business Finland. Christensen does not comment on the number of suspected abuses related to corona subsidies but says these are individual cases.

Possibly the amounts of misused corona subsidies vary. Among them are also grants of about 100,000 euros, Christensen says. Some of the suspicions brought to the attention of the Clearing House have been transferred to the preliminary investigation, ie they are suspected of a crime.

Christensen does not comment further on the matters that have been transferred to the pre-trial investigation, as they are the responsibility of the investigating directors of the cases. Nor does he elaborate on the role or actors of organized crime that have emerged from suspicions of abuse.

“I would leave it to the definition of organized crime. I’m not commenting on whether there’s any externally identifiable gang activity here. In any case, organized, serious and professional crime. “

One suspicion of money laundering related to the corona pandemic that has come to the attention of the Clearing House is a case related to the mask transactions of the Security of Supply Center, which has been pre-investigated by the CRP. One of the criminal offenses in the investigation has been aggravated money laundering.

For grants In addition to related misconduct, the FIU has received notifications of cash withdrawals related to the interest rate pandemic.

“The reason for these suspicious transactions is that the customer has asked to withdraw an unusually large amount of cash and the explanation is that he does not trust the banking system during the pandemic,” Christensen says.

In addition, the Clearing House has been notified of suspicious foreign transactions, which have been explained by the corona situation.

According to the Krp, some of the cases appear to be international fraud, with various crown and love frauds.