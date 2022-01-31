Crimes In Germany, two police officers were shot during a routine traffic control mission, two people arrested

The shooting incident took place early Monday morning in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate in western Germany.

In Germany police said on Monday they arrested two people suspected of being involved in the shooting of two police officers in the south-west of the country.

Of those arrested, one is 32 years old and the other 38 years old. The suspects were apprehended in Saarland, a neighboring state in Rhineland-Palatinate. The motive for the act is not yet known.

The shooting incident occurred at half past five in the Kusel region in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to media reports, police were conducting routine traffic inspections and stopped the vehicle during surveillance.

The shooting was reported by, among others, the news agency Reuters and Deutsche Welle mixed Der Spiegel.

Dead are a 24-year-old female police officer and her 29-year-old male colleague. The woman was only in police training, the state interior minister of Rhineland-Palatinate said Roger Lewentz.

The police managed to engage radio communication with their colleagues at the time of the shooting, according to Bild magazine.

“They’re shooting us!” The last radio message from the police was heard.

German Minister for the Interior Nancy Faeser compared the case to execution and said it shows that “police are risking their lives every day for our safety”.