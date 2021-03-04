Something smells rotten on the heights of the Blaugrana house. Bartomeu is being investigated for the improper use of a communication company (for almost 200,000 euros a year) that was dedicated to discredit the public image of some of its players. Nor was his predecessor without sin with the controversial contract of Neymar and his family, but it is that from the manager that now takes the reins of the entity, the contract of Messi. It is curious that the Barcelona, which claims to represent the “Catalan” (whatever that may be), has had so many precedents far removed from the model of an efficient, discreet Catalan businessman and patron of the arts. Maybe save Laporta, who exhibited good living and a glass of cava, but did something unique: he literally played his neck to expel the ultras from the field, an action that was later followed by the rest of the presidents.

The fact is that the bosses tend to detest the players, but they do not put themselves in the shoes of those who fight in the offices. Let’s remember how several players asked for Neymar to return to the club. From a sporting point of view it is understandable, but after the judicial tragedy that his signing has entailed, the lawsuit that the Brazilian opened against the club and the way to go to a direct European rival, it is a very non-corporate and solidarity request. At Athletic Bilbao, they also requested the return of Llorente, but some manager did not forget what it cost to train that player and the emotional and sporting impact that his departure to the Juventus. For the same reason, Nunez reprimanded Quini to publicly forgive his kidnappers. The Asturian myth had lost a month of his life and a league with his kidnapping, but it was the club’s president who prepared the hundred million pesetas to pay his ransom.

It is true that the pawns with their actions show that, on many occasions, they only think of themselves. But the upper echelons of Barcelona have been dirtying the institution for too long.