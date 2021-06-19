Crimes IL: The police are investigating the beating of a conscript in the Karelian Brigade

According to Iltalehti, the military police took one of those who caused the disturbance with them.

Southeast Finland police investigate assault on Vekaranjärvi in ​​the Karelian Brigade, says Evening paper. Brigade Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Juhana Skyttä confirms to the magazine that the disruptive behavior and assault occurred, but does not provide details.

According to Iltalehti’s conscript sources, a conscript duty officer who had alerted the military police to his company due to two drunken and disturbing conscripts was beaten.

According to Iltalehti, the military police took one of those who caused the disturbance with them. The other remained in the company, and a moment later, according to Iltalehti, he attacked the company’s duty officer and struck him several times.

Other conscripts intercepted an aggressive conscript, and military police picked him up, the newspaper reports.