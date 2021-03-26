Crimes IL: The 14-year-old, who escaped criminal responsibility for killing Vallila, was two years older than alleged

Based on recent information, the young person could be prosecuted and convicted.

Vallilan the 14-year-old boy, who allegedly escaped criminal responsibility for killing, has in fact turned out to be older, says Evening paper.

According to the preliminary investigation, the young person in question had been involved in the brutal beating and killing of the victim last October, but had avoided criminal liability at the time because of his young age.

However, according to Iltalehti, new forensic research shows that the boy would be at least 16 years old.

Iltalehti According to him, the young man was demanded to be detained on Friday on suspicion of murder and aggravated robbery at the Helsinki District Court’s Department of Coercive Measures.

Despite the new age determination data, the district court did not agree to the police demand for the boy to be arrested. The trial was kept secret, so no information is available about the rejection of the claim.

Artificial occurred at the end of last October. The victim of the stabbing died of his injuries at the hospital. Two 16-year-old boys have previously been convicted of the crime.