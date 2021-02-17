Crimes Hus’s primary care nurse accused of murder – Left a very ill patient unconnected to a ventilator

The patient had advanced muscular degenerative disease and was dependent on respiratory equipment.

Helsinki and the primary nurse of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) is charged with murder.

According to the indictment, in early January 2020, a nurse would have failed to connect a male patient with muscle degeneration to a ventilator. The patient had a tracheal hernia and was unable to breathe without a ventilator. The patient was treated 24 hours a day in his own apartment.

The prosecutor is alleging aggravated death.

The patient was connected to a battery-powered ventilator in his wheelchair. According to the charge, the nurse would have failed to transfer the patient’s bed to an electrically operated ventilator. The nurse should have transferred the patient to the bed ventilator even at the point when the wheelchair ventilator battery ran out. According to the prosecutor, the battery has indicated with an alarm signal that the power has run out early in the morning.

Nurse denies the charge of murder and the alternative charge of aggravated death. The nurse invokes her own illness. The nurse remembers nothing about the events of the night.