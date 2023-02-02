Crimes | Hundreds of thousands of euros were caught by fraudsters in Eastern Finland during January

The police in Eastern Finland are especially warning the older population about scammers.

Eastern Finland the police department says that during January it has become aware of scams in which the fraudsters have taken possession of the proceeds of crime for more than 700,000 euros. The police are now warning people about various fraud crimes.

“Anyone can become a victim of fraud, but especially older people are at particular risk,” says the crime commissioner Harri-Pekka Pohjolainen In the bulletin of the Eastern Finland police.

“Criminals try to take advantage of a disease that reduces functional capacity, and they often look for vulnerable, often elderly, people.”

The police according to this, it is easy for fraudsters to take advantage of the elderly’s lack of information technology skills. For example, it is easy to entice a victim to give bank credentials, credit card numbers or other information via e-mail.

The Eastern Finland police say that the most common types of fraud are various scam and love letters, phishing, identity theft and fake police.

The police also constantly receive requests for investigations into various investment frauds.

According to Crime Commissioner Pohjolainen, it would be of the utmost importance to actively talk about cheating methods to the older population.