Crimes HS data: Kulosaari child abduction victim of very wealthy family living in the area – Police will give more information about events next week

Police have so far been silent about the kidnapping last Friday.

On Kulosaari the victim of the suspected child abduction is, according to HS, the child of a very wealthy family living in the area. HS talks about the social status of the family, as the case has aroused widespread concern among families with children in Helsinki.

According to a rumor spread about the case, a foreign diplomatic family would have been the victim. The rumor is not true.

The victim’s family does not want to comment. The boy is back in school.

Police are still searching for information on the stages of the criminal suspicion.

Nine year old the boy was abducted on a school trip to Kulosaari a week ago on Friday. The boy was found physically fit about five hours after the abduction.

The suspect was arrested the same day and arrested on Tuesday. The case is being investigated under the criminal titles of hostage-taking and aggravated robbery.

The suspect is a 54-year-old Finnish man with a long criminal history. He has been convicted of, among other things, murder, aggravated firearms crime and several frauds. The suspect has a large amount of foreclosure debt and has been found destitute.

Case the investigation is conducted by the lead criminal commissioner Marko Forssin according to well progressed. Police are working to inform about the motives as well as a more detailed description of the act next week.

“If anyone has knowledge of car movements or general knowledge of the incident, audience tips are still welcome,” Forss says.

Police are interested in looking for observations of a gray station wagon Mercedes Benz from the Uusimaa region, which has been occupied by a man and a boy last Friday.

All findings can be reported to vakivaltavihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi or 046 922 4651. Whatsapp messages can also be sent to the number.