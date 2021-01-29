Crimes Hovi upheld the official crime sentence of the ex-principal of the Helsinki school, did not report the sexual abuse of students to the police

The male teacher was previously sentenced to parole for touching students and sending them sexual messages.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal has upheld the official criminal conviction of the former principal of the Helsinki school.

The principal was previously convicted in the courts and now in the court for breach of duty of nearly 4,000 euros. According to the law, the woman knew the male teacher who worked under her subordinate had sent sexual messages to the students, but failed to report the matter to the police.

The Court of Appeal held that the woman had to understand that communication could be a sexual offense. The woman acted intentionally in accordance with the law, as she knew of her duty to report but still failed to report the crime.

“The Court of Appeal held that the act as a whole could not be considered critical, as the purpose of the disclosure obligation is to protect children from sexual exploitation,” the Court of Appeal’s press release says.

The principal demanded that the Court of Appeal dismiss the charge. According to the woman, she did not act intentionally or through negligence, but thoroughly evaluated the information she received.

District Court according to the improper conduct of the teacher was in the public knowledge of the students. The students also reported the matter to their class supervisor, and the matter came to the attention of the teachers and eventually also the principal.

Served as principal of Hoplaxskolan High School Mia Margareta Förars-Pöytäniemi consults a lawyer who called to contact the police and child welfare. However, he merely gave the teacher a written warning.

The name of the convicted person shall be published because of his official position and in order to avoid any risk of confusion.

Teacher was sentenced in court last June for several years of child sexual abuse for one year and two months in prison.

The abuses took place in 2013–2017. In part, the acts involved various touches in the lesson or on school premises, in part, it was about sending sexual messages and images. The teacher denied that the touches were sexual acts.

The man’s sentence was commuted in the Court of Appeal. Earlier, the district court had sentenced the man to one and a half years in probation.

According to the district court, the convict had already received a warning in 2014, but had, for example, communicated with the students in an inappropriate manner despite the warning. The 45-year-old male teacher no longer works at Hoplaxskolan, but has been absent from teaching since the spring of 2017, when police began investigating criminal suspicions.