Crimes Helsinki police found the exploitation of foreigners in 100 companies

Police launched three preliminary investigations into suspected human trafficking based on inspections of 160 companies.

Helsinki police have found grievances in the treatment of foreign workers in about a hundred companies. Inspections of 160 companies have led to, among other things, the opening of three preliminary investigations into suspected trafficking.

One person involved in human trafficking crimes has been arrested, police said on Friday. One victim of crime has been referred to the Victims of Trafficking Assistance Scheme.

The discovery of the grievances is based on the three-day surveillance of the Helsinki police, the theme of which was compliance with the Aliens Act in companies in various fields. The inspections began on Tuesday and were completed on Thursday.

The inspections covered, among other things, a car wash, a car repair shop, a construction site, a restaurant, a café, a hairdresser, a beauty salon and a consulting and staffing company.

Before during which a total of 70 fines were imposed. Some of the companies had already been notified of the operation in advance, and now the police and the regional government agency were on site to check whether the comments had been responded to.

The tool of the police was the Aliens Act, ie whether the employee has the conditions and permission to stay in the country. Some of the companies were owned by foreigners and some by Finns.

The Regional State Administrative Agency was with the police to make their own observations on working conditions. In addition, the police submitted observations to ten regional administrations on ten sites, which included observations on, among other things, shortcomings in shift planning and shift lists.

From one a suspected health crime was found in.

“On the premises of the restaurant, food had been prepared and sold to other restaurants in the Helsinki metropolitan area without permission. In addition, the restaurant’s premises had been used for residential purposes, ”says the crime commissioner Kalle da Silva Gonçalves Helsinki police in a press release.

Food was destroyed and the restaurant was banned from food operations.

The harshest sanctions were on suspicions of human trafficking, for which police opened three preliminary investigations. One person was caught and one victim of a crime was referred to the Victims of Trafficking Assistance Scheme.

“For these three suspected crimes, both active pre-trial investigations and victim protection measures are now being carried out,” says the Director of Investigation of the Work-Based Trafficking Investigation Team, Pekka Hätönen From the Helsinki Police Department in a press release.

The inspections targeted companies from which the police had received various indications of possible illegal activities.