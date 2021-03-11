Crimes Helsinki Education Department’s corruption jail sentenced to three years in prison – Former security chief admits to cheating on more than 8 million euros in fraud

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Hannu Suoniemi, the former head of security at the Education Department, to three years and three months in prison for gross fraud and gross abuse of office.

Former Security Manager of the Helsinki Education Department Hannu Suoniemi admitted to cheating the city’s education agency in a torture of more than eight million euros.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced Suoniemi to three years and three months in prison for aggravated fraud and aggravated abuse of office.

The Helsinki police completed the investigation of the case in the summer of 2018. Based on the investigation, the employee ordered electronics worth about nine million euros over ten years, which were never delivered to the education office, but were sold to private individuals across Finland.

So the equipment was not actually delivered to schools but was resold.

Suoniemi, the then security manager of the National Board of Education, was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of gross fraud and gross abuse of office.

Suoniemi ordered the equipment and resold it between 2006 and 2016. The devices sold all over Finland have been mainly computers, telephones and consumer electronics. According to police, a few people have handed over the equipment to buyers.

One person acknowledged the forwarding of the equipment. He was convicted of aggravated fraud and sentenced to one year and one month in prison.

Prosecutor in May last year, he filed charges against a total of eight people. The charges concerned aggravated fraud and aggravated money laundering related to criminal assets.

In addition, in October, the prosecutor filed charges against the two people for embezzlement and made several non-prosecution decisions.

The charges are not against the current management of the education and training industry. Thus, there are still persons accused of, for example, reselling equipment.

For other charges, proceedings will continue in October next year.

A total of 66 people were interrogated by police during the preliminary investigation.