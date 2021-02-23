Crimes Helsinki District Court sentenced 16-year-old boy to nine years and four months in prison for Vallila’s murder

A man born in October 2001 died of a stab.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the 16-year-old boy to nine years and four months in prison for Vallila’s murder and aggravated robbery.

Another 16-year-old boy was sentenced assistance manslaughter and aggravated robbery four and a half years in prison.

A third boy was also convicted in the same case of involvement in a robbery previously with the main perpetrator of the murder. He was sentenced to six months in prison for robbery as a young person.

The judgment is not yet final and the parties may, if they wish, appeal to the Court of Appeal.

One of the suspects in Vallila’s homicide is a 14-year-old boy who has been interrogated by police. However, a person under the age of 15 cannot be held criminally liable in Finland.

The prosecutor according to the act was planned drug theft.

The young man who was beaten with a knife pleaded guilty in the district court to aggravated robbery and murder as a young person.

A man born in 2001 was hit with a knife in Vallila in front of Alepa, at the intersection of Mäkelänkatu and Päijänteentie, the night before Saturday. The victim died of his injuries later in hospital.

The news is updated.