Crimes Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced 15- and 16-year-old girls to probation for aggravated assault

Helsinki the Court of Appeal imposed two juvenile girls on parole for aggravated assault, robbery and harm as a young person.

At the time of the crime, the 16- and 15-year-old respondents had lured the victim with them to the forest in Itäkeskus and beat him there. Defendants had, among other things, hit, kicked, and burned the hair of a 15-year-old victim with matches. In addition, one of the respondents had kept carpets close to the victim’s face and threatened word of mouth to kill him.

In addition, respondents had, among other things, forced the victim to lick the mold from the soles of their shoes.

According to the court, the assault was carried out in a particularly cruel manner, it used a blade weapon and, as a whole, was outrageous. Through their proceedings, the defendants have committed aggravated assault as a young person.

The crimes took place in April 2019.

Defendants also forced the victim to give up their wallet, which contained € 20 in cash, a debit card and other cards to which they were not legally entitled. By their proceedings, the defendants committed the robbery as a young person.

Defendants were also guilty of causing harm as a young person by damaging the victim’s property. They took or got the victim’s phone and broke it together by throwing the phone on the ground.

Legal considered that the assault was of some duration and contained subjugating features. Furthermore, on the basis of the report presented in the case, the victim has not given any reason for the rather humiliating act against him.

The victim told the court that he did not know either of the respondents very well before the incident. Defendants said they were angry with the victim in the situation in court. The defendants concluded that the court was intended to give the victim an “education” because of the underlying events related to the defendants ’acquaintances and partly likely due to jealousy.

Court of Appeal at the time of the offense, sentenced the 16-year-old defendant to one year and four months probation. At the time of the offense, the 15-year-old defendant was sentenced by the Court of Appeal to one year and one month in prison. In addition, the defendants are ordered to jointly and severally pay the victim EUR 2,800 with interest for the suffering.

The Court of Appeal reduced the amount of the suffering to EUR 2,800 instead of the EUR 3,500 previously awarded by the District Court.

In addition, the Court of Appeal changed the criminal title convicted by the district court from aggravated robbery to aggravated assault, robbery and damage as a young person.