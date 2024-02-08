Crimes | General: Kasperi Kapanen was sentenced to huge fines for aggravated drunk driving

Kasperi Kapanen was convicted of aggravated drunk driving.

North Savo On Thursday, the district court sentenced the hockey player Kasperi Kapanen in an aggravated drunk driving case.

Kapanen was sentenced to pay daily fines of 108,700 euros, he says Over.

Initially, the prosecutor demanded a maximum 45-day suspended prison sentence for Kapanen.

Kapanen, 27, fell off the wheel in Siilinjärvi on August 1, 2023.

He had consumed alcohol so that after driving he had 0.56 milligrams of alcohol per liter of exhaled air. This corresponds to a blood alcohol concentration of 1.25 per thousand.

The limit for serious drunk driving is 1.2 alcohol.

Kapase had a passenger on board at the time of the act.

He had already confessed to the act during the preliminary investigation.

On Thursday, Kapanen was not present at the district court proceedings in person or remotely, because his presence had not been required.

Thing started on August 23 in the district court of Pohjois-Savo.

Last September, Kapanen published a short press release after the matter became public.

“Last month, I made a misjudgment that is unacceptable, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I apologize to my family, the Blues organisation, my teammates and the fans. I understand the seriousness of my act and I will do everything to earn my trust back,” Kapanen commented in the press release at the time.

Kapanen has represented the NHL's St. Louis Blues since the 2022–2023 season. Before that, he played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The forward has played 42 matches this season by Thursday and scored 13 (4+9) power points.

In the national team jersey, Kapanen won the under-20 World Cup gold in 2016. He has played in the men's World Cup in 2018 and 2023.