Crimes | General: A shooting incident in the center of Lohja

According to Yleisradio, a handgun was fired in the center of Lohja on Sunday evening. The police confirm to IS that it had a mission related to a violent crime in Lohja.

Lohjan there has been a shooting incident in the center on Sunday evening, says Over. According to Yle, the group of four was spending the evening at a local restaurant when some of them got into arguments.

One of the members of the group took out a handgun with Yle and fired it at the feet of another member of the group. According to Yle, the parties left the place in two cars.

Western Uusimaa the police confirm to IS that the police had a mission related to a violent crime in the center of Lohja on Sunday evening.

“According to the preliminary information, there was no danger to the bystanders in the situation,” says the situation center of the West Uusimaa police.

The police are not giving any more information about the matter at the moment, because the investigation of the case is in progress. The police also do not comment on possible suspects or injured people at this stage.