Crimes | French film director Benoit Jacquot is accused of raping two actresses

French film director and screenwriter Benoit Jacquot have been charged with the rape of two actresses, Parisian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old director is accused by the actors Julia Roy and Isild Le Besco of rape.

In addition to Jacquot, the French authorities arrested another French director on Monday, by Jacques Doillonwho is also suspected of raping actors.

Authorities began investigations into the directors after the actor Judith Godreche filed a criminal complaint at the beginning of the year. Godreche accused the instructors of raping her when she was a minor.

No charges have been filed based on Godreche’s claims, as the alleged crimes would have already expired, says the actor’s lawyer.

Both directors have denied the allegations.