Crimes Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs was charged with two assaults on women

Giggs is currently the head coach of the Welsh national team.

Welsh head coach of the national football team Ryan Giggs suspected of beating two women, tells the BBC. Giggs was charged on Friday with causing bodily injury and general assault.

The women are 30 and 20 years old.

Giggs has been charged with three crimes since police received a report of disturbances in Salford on November 1 last year.

As a player, Giggs won 13 Premier League championships and two Champions League titles in Manchester United. He was appointed head coach of Wales in January 2018.

