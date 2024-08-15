Thursday, August 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes | Explanation: The number of homicides is decreasing

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Crimes | Explanation: The number of homicides is decreasing
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Homicide the level has decreased from 2009 to 2022. This is evident from the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy of the University of Helsinki From the Homicide Review.

The number has decreased by almost a quarter during the monitoring period.

In Finland, the majority of homicides are related to mutual alcohol consumption situations between men who know each other in advance in private apartments.

Although violent crime committed by young people has sparked widespread public debate, homicides committed by young people have decreased over the past 20 years, the review states.

#Crimes #Explanation #number #homicides #decreasing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]