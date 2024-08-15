Crimes | Explanation: The number of homicides is decreasing

Homicide the level has decreased from 2009 to 2022. This is evident from the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy of the University of Helsinki From the Homicide Review.

The number has decreased by almost a quarter during the monitoring period.

In Finland, the majority of homicides are related to mutual alcohol consumption situations between men who know each other in advance in private apartments.

Although violent crime committed by young people has sparked widespread public debate, homicides committed by young people have decreased over the past 20 years, the review states.