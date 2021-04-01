Crimes Drugs were packed in apartments in Kallio, Helsinki, and sold for hundreds of thousands of euros in the Tor network under the names Sensitivity and Douppikauppa – a maximum penalty of 13 years for the main perpetrator

Another man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. In addition, several imprisonment or fines.

Helsinki the district court has sentenced two men to years in prison for drug trafficking on the anonymous Tor network. According to the judgment, the drugs were sold for about 700,000 euros on the Silkkitie and Sipulimarket websites with different seller profiles. The drug trade used the nicknames Sensitivity, Vauhtitonttu, Express24 / 7, Douppikauppa and BurgerKing.

According to the law, the crimes of men involved, among other things, ten kilograms of amphetamine, seven kilograms of MDMA, and thousands of ecstasy tablets. In addition, they were believed to have possessed and sold from one hundred grams to half a kilogram of cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and methamphetamine.

According to the judgment, the drugs were stored and packaged in a warehouse located in Pasila, Helsinki, as well as in apartments and the basement closet of the apartment in Kallio.

“The packaging of drugs has been done regularly at least once a week, and the packaged drugs have been handed over to separately recruited posters whose job it has been to deliver the drug packages to the post office,” the judgment says.

In addition to this, the duo took drugs to cross-country caches and delivered them directly to buyers.

Drugs acquired from, inter alia, the Netherlands. One of the men traveled to Central Europe in February 2020 with the intention of taking one hundred thousand euros for drug contact to the Netherlands. However, the deals were not made, as the man was arrested in Germany, where 84,000 euros of cash was found in his possession.

“According to him, he also had about 10,000 euros in his possession. It is also undisputed that (-) the sum of approximately EUR 100 000 in his possession could have obtained at least 3.3 kg of cocaine or at least 20 kg of amphetamine or at least 30,000 ecstasy tablets from the Netherlands, ‘the judgment states.

The main factor in the story Johnny Nurmi, 34, was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 13 years for, among other things, eight serious drug offenses committed in 2014–2020. He admitted the charges in part. His sentence has served the previous conditional sentence of imprisonment. He has to donate 600,000 euros to the state for criminal proceeds.

In Germany caught Nurmi’s accomplice Jussi Heikki Myllykoski, 40, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on five felony drug offenses in 2017-2020. He denied the charges for the most part. He pleaded guilty to some of the charges. He was sentenced to lose more than € 100,000 in criminal proceeds and more than € 84,000 in cash seized in Germany.

In addition to the duo, several people were convicted of minor offenses and imprisoned and fined.

The Silkkitie and Sipulimarket websites were key Finnish-language drug trafficking sites. According to the authorities, Silkkitie, which was closed in the spring of 2019, had about 400,000 nicknames during its operation, about 500,000 completed transactions and 78,000 different products for sale.

According to Customs, the turnover of the store, which has been operating since 2013, was approximately EUR 50 million. Drugs alone were sold for about 42 million euros.

Last In December, Customs said it had also seized Sipulimarket’s web server and its entire contents. The seizure was made in cooperation with foreign authorities.

The closures of Silk Road and Onion Market have led to several pre-examinations. In May last year, the Helsinki police said that about 300 Silkkitie cases investigated at the department were being transferred to prosecution.

Some cases have already progressed to court. In March, a trial concerning drug trafficking on the sites began in the Helsinki District Court, in which the prosecutor demands 13 years in prison for three men.