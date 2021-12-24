Crimes Dog Puri a child in a jacket and another backpack – Court fines woman for not guarding animal

The Western Uusimaa District Court fined the 35-year-old woman for failing to guard the animal.

Unattended was a German Shepherd Puri 8-year-old girl in a jacket and another backpack in Lohja in March 2019.

The Länsi-Uusimaa District Court handed down a court ruling at the end of November.

8 years old according to the girl, the two German Shepherds in the yard of the detached house had escaped the gate of the fenced backyard while the girl was on her way home with two other girls.

All three parties were between the ages of 8 and 9 at the time of the incident.

The children first escaped another dog on top of a pile of snow. The dog left, and another German Shepherd came to the scene, and the children went into hiding behind a tree. The dog following them barked, jumped and attacked. A dog Puri in an 8-year-old jacket and another girl in a backpack.

The children entered the yard of a nearby detached house, from which the woman in charge of the dogs had shouted the dogs away.

At the age of 35 the woman was responsible for two German Shepherds owned by a third party at the time of the incident.

The dogs were in the yard under the supervision and sight of the woman. However, according to the woman, the dogs had been able to leave sight for a short time, but had returned by invitation.

The woman said she had not left the dogs unattended intentionally or through gross negligence. The dogs, he said, are not dangerous to humans, and he said they have passed behavioral and obedience tests.

The district court held otherwise. According to it, those dogs can cause serious and life-threatening injuries when they bite a person, at worst even death.

Injured party, in this case an 8-year-old child, also demanded that the woman reimburse her a thousand euros for school trips due to fear of a dog. He also demanded that the woman be ordered to keep animals.

The Länsi-Uusimaa District Court rejected the application for a ban on keeping animals. In addition, the district court found that there were other reasons behind the fear of the dog.

The district court fined the woman € 875 for failing to guard the animal. The woman was also ordered to reimburse the state for the cost of evidence with 128 euros and for the 8-year-old 200 euros for special school trip arrangements.