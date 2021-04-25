Crimes Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen launches investigation into police investigations into human trafficking: “These examples are depressing,” he says of the HS investigation into the cases.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen, who represents the Supreme Law Enforcement, intends to find out whether there is a structural problem in police investigations into human trafficking. HS told a wide-ranging story on Sunday about how poorly the police have investigated many serious cases of abuse.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen launches a study on how the police investigate human trafficking and related crimes in Finland.

HS said in an extensive article about it on Sunday, how poorly the police have investigated serious crimes of abuse.

Based on the investigation, many cases have not been investigated at all, or they are incompletely investigated, after which the investigation is closed. Some degrees are not technically decided, but they are allowed to stand for years. After that, getting a monitor can be challenging, if not impossible.

The cases dealt with in the case concerned, among other things, forced labor, sexual exploitation and forced marriages.

“There is a message from this story that the investigation of human trafficking crimes is not effective, the rights of victims and criminal liability are not realized. These examples give rise to a very strong reason to suspect that the examinations have not complied with the provisions of the Preliminary Investigation Act. This matter needs to be clarified, ”says Puumalainen.

Puumalainen states that victims of human trafficking are already in a vulnerable position: they are often unfamiliar with the Finnish system and unable to seek justice on their own.

“This, of course, emphasizes the authority’s duty to act.”

In an extensive report published on Sunday, Helsingin Sanomat said how poorly the police have investigated serious abuse crimes.­

Woody intends to investigate extensively the police qualifications on trafficking in human beings and how police officers have acted in relation to the qualifications.

Puumalainen wants to find out if there is a structural problem in police investigations into human trafficking. By this he means that one should not look only at individual degrees and cases, but at the whole that emerges from them.

“This is where a rather tedious whole emerges through these individual cases.”

“And even if the problems have been fixed, that doesn’t mean it can’t still be investigated for law enforcement.”

In addition to the Parliamentary Ombudsman, the Chancellor of Justice is the supreme reviewer of legality, whose task is to ensure that the authorities comply with the law. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice has the same powers as the Chancellor of Justice.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice may initiate an investigation on his or her own initiative if he or she has reason to suspect that the authority has acted unlawfully or failed to fulfill its obligations. The Deputy Chancellor of Justice may order a preliminary investigation and prosecution in a matter under his or her review of legality.

The prosecution decision made by the Deputy Chancellor of Justice may also include a criminal conviction, which, according to Puumalainen, has in practice been followed by a remark.

To the story interviewed Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Helsinki Sakari Melander saw significant problems in the operation of the authorities. This is also what Chancellor of Justice Puumalain sees.

“The reasons why degrees have been decided have been very light. They do not stand up to critical scrutiny. There were also issues in the explanatory memorandum that did not seem to be relevant at all, ”says Puumalainen.

In many cases, even the victim of a suspected crime has not been heard before the investigation is closed. Puumalainen finds this questionable.

“Especially in such crimes when it comes to what the plaintiff knows how to tell and how he or she has experienced the situation.”

One of the problems addressed in the case was that human trafficking investigations could stand for years without anything happening to them. It is not uncommon for even a person who has reported a crime not to be heard, even though more than a year has passed since the crime was reported. For example, the human trafficking investigation of an interviewee stood for three years. In the second case, the investigation lasted four years.

According to the Preliminary Investigation Act, investigations must be carried out without undue delay. Puumalainen says that there is no mathematical formula for acceptable duration because it is affected by so many things.

“The key is to take credible and effective action, and not just stand somewhere. A note is possible if nothing has happened for two years. In that case, it was considered to be an illegal practice. “

Degrees has been decided on the basis that the victim has stated that he is withdrawing his claim or claim. This has been done despite the fact that there have been obvious signs of pressure from the victim in the cases and trafficking in human beings and its perpetrators are crimes under official prosecution.

This was the case, for example, where a foreign woman had first reported that her husband had forcibly mated, raped and beat her. The man contacted the lawyer, and soon a contract was sent to the police, in which the woman withdrew her allegations. The head of the investigation equated the cancellation with someone first reporting a bicycle theft, but then reporting that the bike was not stolen.

This was also the case in a case where a man told police he had done long days with negligible compensation and no pay. The man also told police employers were threatening his family. Although the testimonies of the witnesses supported the man’s account, the police stopped the investigations when the man submitted contracts to the police under which he would receive compensation of a few thousand euros and withdraw his claim.

According to the calculation of the trade union Pam, the man had salary receivables from another restaurant of more than 53,000 euros. The union had not made calculations for another restaurant, but there the man had said he had worked for almost four months without pay.

Deputy Chancellor of Justice Puumalainen says that Parliament has, for some reason, made crimes that are strongly against a person’s freedom, security or health subject to official prosecution.

“Police have both the right and the duty to investigate such cases, even if the victim states that they withdraw their allegations. Especially in situations where victims of crime are in a very vulnerable position and it can be assumed that they will not be able to make free choices. ”

Puumalainen reminds that because of this, even a slight assault in a close relationship has been made subject to official prosecution.

Serious criminal investigations into exploitation have also been terminated on the grounds that an important public or private interest does not justify the continuation of the investigation. Puumalainen does not understand such an interpretation.

“It’s weird to think that there wouldn’t be an important private interest when it comes to such suspicions of crime. And all you have to do is look at the scale of penalties, you see that the legislature has taken a strong position that this is an important public interest. ”

Woody is concerned that the poor investigation into exploitative crimes reflects the attitude of the police towards foreigners. The majority of victims of human trafficking and related crimes have a foreign background.

Prejudice about victims was also referred to by a lawyer specializing in human trafficking interviewed in the HS case. Emilia Kaikkonen. Among other things, Kaikkonen stated that a victim of suspected human trafficking who reported a crime may be asked why he or she is not ready to leave the country, instead of asking just about anything relevant to the crime.

“These examples of the story are depressing. What is so depressing about these is the impression of an attitude problem, ”says Puumalainen.

“I would be inclined to agree with the observations that when it comes to foreigners, it doesn’t matter that much. And if the world of values ​​and logic of government action is in this category, this speaks of a moral loss in the face of which no one is sheltered. Not even the general population. ”

HS: n the report revealed that in many cases the police have been more interested in staying in the reporting country than in investigating the alleged abuse. For example, a Thai woman was interviewed who said she had been forced to work with her daughter for an entrepreneur. The woman was admitted to the Victims of Trafficking Assistance Scheme, which made an inquiry into the trafficking.

However, police did not hear the woman, her daughter, any witness or entrepreneur. The police do not appear to have done much other investigation into the events, but still decided that there was no reason to suspect a crime. Police justified their decision not to initiate a preliminary investigation with, among other things, the woman’s visa history.

The Deputy Chancellor of Justice notes that such a ground does not sound appropriate under the Preliminary Investigation Act.

The case also interviewed an unpaid Ukrainian roofer whose allegations of exploitation were reluctant to be investigated by police. Police effectively investigated allegations of theft against a Ukrainian and that the man had been working illegally. Police were ready to repatriate the man, even though allegations of abuse against him had not been clarified.

According to Puumalainen, such practices are not appropriate.

“A police human trafficking investigation is not an alien control. That is not its goal. It is not the task of a criminal investigation to assess whether the conditions for residence in the reporting country are met. I was also recognizing the blame of the victims for this case, which can be a very big obstacle to an investigation. ”

Woody considers that the examples in the case highlight the fact that the authorities still do not properly recognize human trafficking. According to him, this is reflected in the fact that there are still very few convictions for human trafficking in Finland.

Although trafficking in human beings has been in the Penal Code for more than fifteen years and is one of the most severely punishable crimes under the Penal Code, the perception of what it means still seems to be very narrow. It seems to be often imagined to mean the physical imprisonment of the victim.

Despite the fact that it has been made clear in the background work and case law of the law that the restriction of liberty can take place in more subtle ways. The victim may be vulnerable to exploitation for a variety of reasons, such as a vulnerable background, fear of deportation, indebtedness, or lack of language skills.

“It is very clear from the examples in the story that the spectrum of human trafficking cases is quite wide. It can be related to different areas of life and situations. What they all have in common is the existence of a certain system of power and exploitation, ”says Puumalainen.

“It should not be overwhelming to recognize this, as long as one gets rid of certain prejudices about what the crime is about.”

According to Puumalainen, these prejudices are related, firstly, to the fact that human trafficking is often associated only with prostitution and human trafficking. At the same time, preconceptions arise about what a victim of human trafficking is like. For example, a builder, cleaner, or restaurant worker may not be considered a “real victim”. Trafficking in human beings is also often not identified in cases of intimate partner violence and forced marriages.

Woody says that resource reasons can rarely explain or justify an incomplete or non-existent investigation.

A nationwide group specializing in human trafficking has now been set up in the police. According to the Deputy Chancellor of Justice, this is not enough. The local police must also be able to investigate future cases. The majority of cases will continue to be investigated by the local police.

“These are serious acts punishable by criminal law. Yes, ordinary police departments must be able to investigate them, ”says Puumalainen.

“Police departments can, of course, receive support from this special unit. But the problem with this type of crime has been that it has been a bit ‘exotic’ to Finnish police. Emphasizing its special nature does not remedy this. The investigation of abuse crimes should become part of the competence and professionalism of investigators in every police station. ”