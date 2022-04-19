Crimes Decades-old copper lamps were stolen from the courtyard of Lauttasaari Church

Copper domes were also stolen a few years ago before the church was renovated. During the renovation, new domes were commissioned from the copper roof of Suomenlinna Church.

Lauttasaari the church returned to everyday life in a tragic way after Easter. On the night between Monday and Tuesday, about a dozen copper outdoor lampshades were stolen from the courtyard of Lauttasaari Church.

Some of the stolen domes were original domes made in the 1950s. Lauttasaari Church was consecrated in 1958.

Pastor of Lauttasaari Parish Juha Rintamäki estimates that the price of one dome is about two thousand euros.

“The pictures have been quiet for decades, but the price of copper has risen in the market,” says Rintamäki.

At issue is not the first time thieves have visited the courtyard of Lauttasaari church.

Rintamäki says that copper domes were also stolen a few years ago before the church was renovated.

The renovation, which began in the fall of 2020, was completed this spring. The inauguration of the renovated church was held on Easter Sunday, April 17th.

The stolen luminaires were replaced with new domes during the renovation. Copper from the roof of Suomenlinna Church was used for the new domes, Rintamäki says.

Now some of the renewed images went on the thieves’ journey.

“It is a pity that the original and new hoods were made with great effort,” says Rintamäki.

“Lamps need hoods on. We need to think about what material the domes will be made of in the future. ”

Rintamäki says that a criminal report has been made about the case. The congregation will pass on any findings of the theft to the police.